IWD: Aiyedatiwa promises to support women-owned businesses

The Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue its deliberate investment in women’s programmes.

Aiyedatiwa, who was represented by his deputy, Olayide Adelami, made this declaration while celebrating the International Women’s Day with Ondo state women in Akure on Thursday.

He said his government will continue to deliver programs that benefit women in Ondo state, stressing that women have a lot of roles to play for the society to achieve the much desired progress we all crave.

According to him, “I sincerely believe that investing in women is not just a question of moral obligation, it is an economic and social demand. When we invest in women, we invest in the prosperity of our generations yet unborn, economies and the entire community.

“It is our common belief in this part of the world that when you train a woman, you train the whole nation. This belief buttresses the fact that investment in women is never a waste as it always has positive multiplier effects on the society”

The governor promised that his administration will continue to grant women equal access to all available opportunities, support women-owned businesses and break barriers that tend to impede women’s progress in the state.

“We shall equally give priority attention and invest in womens health, safety, well-being as well as combat the rising tide of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) among others, as all these are considered as necessary investment in womens development” the governor said.

The guest lecturer, Helen Ogunsuyi, who spoke on the significance of women in current economic situation, advised women to find alternative source of livelihood to support their husbands in order to sustain the family.

Advising women at the event, the special guest of honor and Iyaloja General, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, said women must ensure that they maintain peaceful and healthy family and contribute their quota to the development of the nation.