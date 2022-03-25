Itel gift customer brand new car in Ibadan

Oyewole Adeyinka, a fashion designer, has won a brand new Hyundai Sonata car in the ‘itel Big Day scratch and win’ promo.

Adeyinka won the car after making a purchase of itel A58 smartphone sometime in February, keying into the company’s sales promotional offer.

The presentation of the star which held at Solat-Mega in Ibadan, Oyo State has key staff from the itel team as well as numerous brand lovers and well-wishers in attendance as well as officials of National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC in attendance.

Speaking at the presentation, the Marketing Manager Itel Nigeria and West Africa (Region 1), Oke Umurhohwo said the itel brand remained customer centric with a regular reward system for customers, adding that it would not relent in providing services and products that would help every Nigerian enjoy better life.

While urging customers to take advantage of its new Easter sales promo said that the company always ensures that customers are satisfied with her products.

According to him, we are always after simplifying the lives of our consumers through our products and we derive great joy in knowing that our products make life easier for them. We won’t stop, we won’t relent and we will always make sure to provide services and products that will help each and every Nigerian enjoy better life.”

On his part, Ganiyu Hammed, managing director, Solat Telecoms, Mokola, Ibadan said the car gift worth a lot to the winner and that the company always values all customers that patronise the outfit.

“We look after our customers that patronise us and acknowledge commitment to the sale of genuine products,” he said.

The Southwest Zonal Coordinator, NLRC, Tayo Fasuhanmi in his address implored Nigerians to always verify from the commission the authenticity of most promotional sales from corporate organisations to prevent being swindled by suspected fraudster.

The commission, he disclosed, was involved in the process of the raffle draw, affirming that the process was fair, transparent and in line with regulatory standard.

“The Commission was involved from the beginning of the process and affirms its genuinity, saying the commission is currently handling many cases of customers who have fallen victims of fraudulent promo by some organisations.

In his appreciation, the winner, Adeyinka, pledging loyalty to the itel brand, said: “I am so thankful to itel for this opportunity. I never expected that buying an itel smartphone would mean me winning a car from itel. The day I bought the itel A58 and scratched the scratch card the promoter gave me; I was extremely shocked when I saw it was a car. I even thought it was a normal marketing gimmick and never expected that itel will truly give me a car. I am a car owner now and I promise to always enjoy better life with itel.”

The smartphones, accessories, and television brand the mission of which is to ensure consumers enjoy better life, reiterated that the event was a way for them to give back to consumers whilst appreciating them for their patronage over the years.