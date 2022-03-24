Touchdown Travels excites customers with client-centric interactive website

A fast-growing travel management company in Nigeria, Touchdown Travels, has diversified into the online travel space with a new and client-centric interactive website.

Touchdown Travels, known for its strength in the Corporate Travel Sector and a culture of innovation, designed the website to showcase the best flight deals available within the industry and flexible payment options through its product, Easy Pay.

Speaking on the launch of the website, Olufunso Ekundayo, the chief operating officer, Touchdown Travels said: “EASYPAY is the product that allows you to lock down great flight fares today and pay in instalments over six months. This is made possible through our partnership with Financial Institutions, making this service even more accessible to all.

Read also: COVID: Nigeria reviews travel protocol

“For 28 years, we have delighted our corporate customers with our unrivalled customer service delivery, great fare deals which is a direct result of an excellent relationship with airlines,” he added.

Leveraging highly on cutting edge technology, the website allows customers to access the best fares, value-packed add-on services, which include Flight reminders, Lounge access, and many more.

Touchdown Travels provides the best flight deals while maintaining a high level of professionalism & efficient service delivery.