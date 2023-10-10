Israel-Hamas war: NCPC puts a halt to pilgrimages to Israel, Jordan

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has announced the suspension of all pilgrimages to Israel and Jordan in light of the ongoing crisis in the nation.

This decision was communicated on Tuesday morning through a statement signed by Abu Okpanachi, the Head of Operations at NCPC, acting on behalf of the Executive Secretary, Yakubu Pam.

Earlier reports indicated that the Commission was planning to airlift consuls and self-sponsored intending pilgrims to Amman, Jordan, where they would spend four days before proceeding to Israel.

However, Okpanachi assured the pilgrims that the Commission would proceed with the pilgrimage as soon as the situation in Israel improved.

He expressed regret for any inconvenience caused by the postponement and stated, “I am directed to inform you that our planned pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan has been postponed due to the prevailing crisis situation in southern Israel.

“The Executive Secretary deeply regrets every inconvenience this will cause you and prays that the good Lord will give peace in our hearts, knowing that all things work together for good for us who love God.

“Kindly be assured that as soon as the situation improves, the Commission will commence the pilgrimage exercise. May the good Lord honour you greatly for your understanding.”