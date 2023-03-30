ISPL launches sustainable power solution products into Nigerian market

Determined to meet the demands of industries, corporate organisations, special needs establishments, estates and even homes, Infinity Sustainable Power Solutions Limited (ISPL) has launched into the Nigerian market with reliable products of different capacities.

According to the company, its entry into the sector is as a result of continued challenges in energy sector and simultaneous growth of various industries in Nigeria.

To meet the expectation of uninterrupted sustainable environment-friendly energy, ISPL was established in 2017 as a part of Infinity Group’s diversification programme into green energy, and over the last five years.

ISPL has made significant inroads into standby and motive power solutions, and offering premium quality standby power solution for homes, offices and industries.

ISPL has worked towards bridging the gap between the customer’s aspiration of quality and dependability and the average run-off-the-mill products available in the Nigerian market.

The company has painstakingly worked with its design team over the last two years to provide the customers with engineered solutions for Energy Efficient Environmentally Sustainable UPS Systems and End to End Power Quality, Energy Storage & Hybrid (Solar-Wind-Battery-Utility-Diesel) solutions for data centers, ICT, ITES, BFSI, medical, diagnostics, mission critical, continuous manufacturing processes and other industrial applications.

The group’s technology and manufacturing partners are based in India, working closely with ISPL engineering team to provide customised solutions for solar and standby power solutions, backed by impeccable aftersales service, installation and training support and over 95 percent of spare parts back up at all times.

ISPL is already providing standby power solutions to key sectors, like telecom, banking, data centers, hospitals, hotels, broadcasting and continuous manufacturing processes of medical, food processing, petroleum and CNC-controlled heavy industries.

Infinity Sustainable Power Solutions Limited offers unique advantages for its customers across the various spectrum of industries.

These include Ex. Stock deliveries, capability to absorb and deliver modern technologies, widespread presence in various key Industrial segments, as well as sales and service support manpower backed by nationwide network.

Other advantages offered by the company include exposures to marketing and servicing of diagnostics and power products (up to MW+),

It also includes trained support manpower for handling power conditioning products unto MW+, customer need analysis and customised power solutions for specific applications.

The company recently participated at the Powerelec Nigeria show held at the Federal Palace hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Infinity Group, the umbrella company of Infinity Tyres Limited, was established in 1981 in Nigeria. Over the decades, the group has established its leadership position in the automotive aftermarket sector in Nigeria before diversifying.