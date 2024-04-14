Iran’s attack on Israel lasted about five hours, US officials say

The wave of strikes launched from Iran towards Israel appears to have subsided, two US officials said. The attacks lasted approximately five hours.

Early Sunday morning in Israel, the country’s Home Front Command canceled its request for citizens to remain near shelters, an indication that the Israeli military believes the immediate threat of incoming attack has passed.

The US, along with Israel, monitored the barrage of drone and missile attacks that began Saturday night and continued into early Sunday morning. The number of launches appeared to fall during Sunday’s early hours, the officials said.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said they were following the threat in their airspace and added that the threat will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel. GPS will not be available in certain areas as part of preparations, Hagari said.

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority announced Saturday the country’s airspace will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing, and transiting aircraft, state news Petra reported, as neighboring Israel remains on high alert for an Iranian strike.

The US earlier said it expected that Iran would carry out strikes against multiple targets inside Israel, sources say, in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. President Joe Biden is returning to Washington Saturday to meet with his national security team.