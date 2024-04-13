Iran launches attack on Israel, Jordan shuts airspace and Middle East crisis enters tailspin

Iran has launched dozens of drones toward Israel, according to an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said they were following the threat in their airspace and added that the threat will take a number of hours to arrive in Israel. GPS will not be available in certain areas as part of preparations, Hagari said.

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority announced Saturday the country’s airspace will be temporarily closed to all incoming, departing, and transiting aircraft, state news Petra reported, as neighboring Israel remains on high alert for an Iranian strike.

The US earlier said it expected that Iran would carry out strikes against multiple targets inside Israel, sources say, in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus. President Joe Biden is returning to Washington Saturday to meet with his national security team.