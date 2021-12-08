Investment One Bags Double Honours at 2021 BusinessDay BAFI Awards

In yet another demonstration of the firm’s rising profile, Investment One, one of Nigeria’s financial services providers, has clinched two awards at the 2021 BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

The firm emerged winner for the “Most Innovative Investment Firm of the year” while its GMD also won the “Investment CEO of the year”.

Investment One won the Most Innovative Investment Firm of the year for its various innovations such as USSD code (*5678) My bank statement, Toll free line, Investment education, Virtual Investment Simulator, Easy Invest, among other notable inventions.

Nicholas Nyamali the GMD also won the Investment CEO of the year for leading the company to its innovative performance and his exceptional leadership in building a recognized brand.

Also, Ziing, a product powered by Investment One won the Best Investment and Personal finance app of the year as one of the only apps that have various investment offerings from Equities, to savings to mutual funds and dollars investments while also allowing you pay bills like DStv, airtime purchases among others.

The BAFI Awards is supported by the BusinessDay Research and Intelligence Unit (BRIU) and nominations for the award are the culmination of a rigorous review process.

BRIU and an independent panel of judges evaluate more than 250 institutions and benchmark them against their global peers using several indices in a thorough evaluation process and nominees are assessed for their vision, execution, and market-leading propositions.

They considered factors like corporate values, integrity, workplace culture, gender balance and other human issues.