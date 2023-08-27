Interior minister to reform prison, immigration services, others

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, has said that he would be embarking on comprehensive reforms in key sectors under his ministry to enhance their operational capabilities.

In a video broadcast on Sunday in Lagos, Tunji-Ojo stated his resolve to reform the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCOs), the Federal Fire Service (FFS) as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The minister said his focus would be on transforming government’s promises into meaningful action and making a positive impact on the lives of Nigerians.

He promised not to disappoint Nigerians in terms of implementing the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

On challenges relating to NIS, the minister highlighted his determination to enhance the experience of Nigerians seeking to register and obtain passports for various purposes.

“I assure Nigerians of our desire to proceed with reforms in our NIS, such that Nigerians can be treated with respect, and that we get to unbuckle all bottlenecks of passport collections.

“We will also ensure that other issues associated with the service in general are under control,” he stressed.

Tunji-Ojo said he would ensure the decongestion in NCoS custodial centres as well as providing inmates with the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“Of course, with beaming life, and hope we’d groom inmates and help inmates to ensure proper re-integration into the society.”

The minister further said that on the proposed reforms for the FFS, he would ensure that response times to emergencies was enhanced.

“We will do everything within our power as a ministry to ensure that there are key reforms in the nation’s fire service centres and turn around the response time to say 15 minutes.

“The commitment further reflects the administration’s recognition of the critical role played by the service in safeguarding citizens and infrastructure.”

Tunji-Ojo further pledged to prioritise the protection of national assets and facilities, as well as to ensure the effective protection of national infrastructure by the NSCDC.

The minister added that his commitments to reform all the services under his ministry reflect the administration’s vision for a more secure, efficient and prosperous Nigeria.

“We will ensure that in terms of protection of national assets, it’s expected of the NSCDC to respond to ensuring that our national assets are well protected.

“I assure Nigerians that under my leadership as the Minister of Interior, I will not rest on my promise of taking a clue from the zeal, determination and commitment of the president.

“I also assure that the Renewed Hope finds its footings in the interior ministry, and Nigerians will be proud of this administration,” he added.