Atiku challenges Tinubu: ‘How did you skip primary and secondary school?’

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has tackled President Bola Tinubu over the latter’s academic records at Chicago State University (CSU), United States.

The former Vice President had recently approached a U.S. court for an order compelling CSU to release the academic records of Tinubu.

Tinubu’s credentials show that he graduated from CSU in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, accounting and management.

Read also Chicago State University leaves Atiku empty handed, gives conditions

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, Atiku wondered how President Tinubu attended Chicago State University without primary and secondary education.

Atiku wrote, “I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. 1999 Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, @officialABAT claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children Home School in Ibadan. According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was… — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) August 27, 2023

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan, Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

Read also Atiku takes fight against Tinubu’s presidency to US court

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University. I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree. You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat so we can learn from his ingenuity.”