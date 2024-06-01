Dana Air CEO meets Keyamo, hints at fresh Investment, new fleet of aircraft

Dana Air, one of Nigeria’s leading airlines has announced a significant step forward in its journey towards a vibrant resurgence in the aviation sector.

Jacky Hathiramani, the CEO of Dana Air, disclosed this recently in Abuja during a crucial meeting with the Honorable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo.

According to the CEO, Dana Air has made significant progress in its commitment to revitalize its operations and the Board of the airline is currently in talks with a new investor who is also very eager to infuse fresh ideas, a different fleet of state-of the-art aircraft type and possibly new hires signaling a promising future for the airline and the industry as a whole.

”In line with its vision for growth, innovation and excellence, Dana Air is eagerly anticipating the arrival of brand new aircraft, which will not only enhance its operational efficiency but also elevate the overall passenger experience.

”These modern fleet of aircraft are set to redefine air travel standards, passengers comfort and safety and reinforce Dana Air’s position as a preferred choice for travelers across Nigeria

”We are thrilled about the exciting developments on the horizon for us at Dana Air and With the support and commitment of our new investor who is likely to have a major stake, we are poised for a remarkable comeback that will exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in the aviation industry.”

The CEO of Dana Air expressed sincere apologies to the airline’s customers and valued partners for the temporary absence from the market and any inconveniences that may have been experienced. He However, he reassured them of Dana Air’s unwavering commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and customer-centric services upon return soon.”