Insecurity: Allow creation of state police— PDP governors tell Tinubu

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) controlled states, on Monday, called on President Bola Tinubu to immediately put a mechanism in place for the establishment of state police.

The governors, meeting under the aegis of “PDP Governors’ Forum”, also urged the Federal Government to “establish an appropriate mechanism to safeguards, as well as avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government.”, as part of efforts to strengthen the operation of the state police.

This is coming against the backdrop of the failure of regular security to arrest spate of killings, kidnapping and banditry attacks on innocent citizens across the country

The attacks have become more prevalent in many of the PDP-controlled states, such as Plateau, Taraba, Zamfara and Edo.

Reading a communique after their meeting held at the Bauchi Government lodge, Asokoro, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and chairman of the Forum, said the governors deliberated on various issues of interest and concern to the Forum, the PDP and the country, including the current economic hardships faced by Nigerians

According to him “the meeting reviewed the state of the nation and noted the hardship being faced by Nigerians as a result of the economic and security challenges facing the nation.

“The Forum consequently urges the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency embark on initiatives involving all the sub-national governments to bring a lasting solution to the crises.”

He assured that the PDP governors would continue to play their part in the effort to bring security and succour to our people.

“To this end, we reiterate our call for State Police with appropriate safeguards to avoid any abuse or overreach by any tier of government.”

The Forum, while also taking a thorough assessment of the state of Nigeria’s economy, decried the falling value of the Naira and requested the monetary and fiscal authorities to find appropriate solutions.

Speaking on the party’s internal activities, Governor Mohammed said the Forum reviewed recent developments in the party, adding that ” It is committed to leading efforts to revamp and reposition the party to serve as an effective opposition to the ruling party in Nigeria” “Furthermore, the Forum passed a vote of confidence in the Iliya Damagum led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

The governors, therefore, called on the Damagun-led interim administration “to put in motion the machinery for convening meetings of the appropriate organs of the party – from caucus to national executive committee (NEC) as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by Governors Siminalayi Fubara, of Rivers State who is the vice chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State

Others include Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Kefas Agbu of Taraba State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Others at the meeting were Ifeanyi Ossai, deputy governor of Enugu State, and Monday Onyeme, deputy governor, Delta State.