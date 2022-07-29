Infytel, Freshworks train company reps on improving customer, employer experience

Infytel Communications Limited, an IT company based in Lagos, has partnered with Freshworks Global Software, a service engagement software company, to train representatives from various organisations across Nigeria on user-based products to improve customer and employer experience.

The user-based training and workshop were held to improve customer and employer experience using tools deployed by Freshworks.

Francis Sirus, the sales manager of Africa for Freshworks, speaking at the training event tagged ‘The Future of CX’, said that Freshworks deployed two of its tools, Freshdesk and Freshservice, in training the participants on improving customer and employer experience.

“Freshdesk, our customer experience tools are effectively used by large customer support teams to handle customer support enquiries effectively. At the end of the day, they learn how to delight their customers using our product, Freshdesk.

“The second product is Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform. Internally, for an IT team or HR team, employees are their customers and most times, employees have a lot of enquiries from their support team. So, when an employee reaches out to their support team, they can handle all those enquiries, using Freshservice, which is an employee engagement platform,” Sirus said.

Sirus also explained that Freshworks has worked with some of the largest brands such as Sterling Bank, Dangote, UBA, WEMA bank, Interswitch, Unity bank, among others.

Read also: Anti-Money Laundering: How to build an effective compliance framework– Andersen

He reiterated that with the help of Infytel, a firm known for promoting quality products and solutions from Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across the world, Freshworks’ partner for the African customer base keeps increasing in the region.

“We are still aggressively looking to grow more. We really want to be a market leader as soon as possible. That is why we have people from 30 different organisations that attended this training event.

“Every industry can make use of our products. So, we are into the space of providing engagement platforms. Wherever there is an engagement or wherever there is a conversation that is required, we have an application for that,” he said.

He hinted that the training was focused on the users because the actual users are the ones who need to be trained on the products.

“So, this event is concentrated on showing them and giving them a look and feel of the products, so that they can become an internal champion for the products and internally solve problems using the products,” he said.

Anant Sabat, managing director of Infytel Communications Ltd, said that the goal of Infytel in the partnership was to create local content and train local people so that they can deliver and support technology deployed by international companies.

Sabat further said that there were other innovations happening globally and Infytel’s efforts are aimed at bringing the best technology in training people locally so that they can support those technologies.

He disclosed to BusinessDay that Infytel has partnered with OEMs and has developed local resources by training and organising training like these, adding that at present, they have invited many customers and prospects to experience the future of customer experience, improve their customer experience and gain more revenue.

“Last month we had similar training on customer engagement. We hold multiple pieces of training based on the requirement. On average, we conduct between four to five training in a year and we invest by bringing international resources to Nigeria,” Sabat said.