Infrastructure collapse at Lagos airports cause flight delays for Christmas

Infrastructure breakdown at the two domestic terminals, General Aviation Terminal (GAT) and the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal, MMA2 has forced airlines to delay flights.

Airline operators in the last one week have expressed frustration over the baggage system breakdown at airport terminals in Lagos.

The few baggage screening machines available are insufficient to cater for the passenger traffic at the airport.

“Airlines are losing money because their flights can’t take off as at when due. Passengers are angry over the poor facilitation and take-off of flight as promised,” top sources at the airports said.

Currently, facilities for passenger processing and infrastructure are overwhelmed with the continuous upsurge in passenger traffic hinged on insecurity on the roads.

BusinessDay’s checks also show that the conveyor belts at MMA also collapsed despite passengers paying N4,500 as passenger service charge(PSC) on their tickets.

Some of the affected airlines include Air Peace, Arik Air flights Dana Air, Max Air, Ibom Air, Azman Air, Aero Contractors, United Nigeria Airlines all operate from the terminal.

Affected passengers complained of poor bus services, hot departure hall, and obsolete conveyor belt.

“The situation is bad here. We have been on the queue for over two hours now waiting for our luggage to be screened. Our flights are being delayed because MMA2 has failed to put in place strategies to manage the surge,” a passenger told BuisnessDay.

Another passenger who identified himself as Stanley also confirmed the same situation at GAT terminal, describing the situation as ‘chaotic.’

In addition, there is a ramp congestion as Apron designs approved for a certain number of aircraft have been overstretched, leading to flight delays.

Videos trending on social media show the complete commotion as people struggle to get their bags screened. Some operators complain that there is congestion at the screening points stressing that BASL has five screening areas of which only two are operational causing massive congestion.

Flights have increased due to the Yuletide, but airlines have complained, saying the terminal operator should have made provision for better capacity to handle the surging traffic.