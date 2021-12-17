United Nigeria Airlines commences flight operations to Anambra Airport Dec. 18

United Nigeria Airlines will commence scheduled flight operations to Anambra airport on Saturday December 18.

The airline will operate scheduled regular flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos to the brand new Anambra airport on Saturdays and Sundays in the immediate. Other flight schedules will be announced shortly. Please standby.

Already, booking portals and reservations for ticket sales have been opened on www.flyunitednigeria.com for the commencement of operations.

United Nigeria Airlines in a statement said it assures its customers of prompt service to unite them with their loved ones and families during the Christmas season and after.