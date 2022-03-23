Inferno: Lagos shuts Apongbon end of Eko Bridge

Following the inferno which engulfed the Apongbon axis of the Eko Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday, the Lagos State government has shut and diverted traffic away from the Apongbon Bridge.

The state commissioner for transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, in a statement, also highlighted alternative routes for motorists for the period the bridge will remain unused.

Oladeinde explained that an integrity assessment will be carried out to ascertain the level of damage caused by the fire incident for adequate rehabilitation of the bridge.

He advised motorists heading towards Apongbon from Surulere and its environs to use Ijora/Apapa route or Leventis/UBA Roundabout to connect Marina and their desired destinations.

Alternately, he urged motorists to use Ebute Ero to link Inner Marina and Third Mainland Bridge to continue their journeys, affirming that the State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) is already on ground along the alternative routes to minimise inconveniences.

Oladeinde empathised with owners of shops razed down during the inferno, assuring that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety of the commuting public within the metropolis.

Several shops and goods whose value could not be ascertained at the time of this report were destroyed on Wednesday when fire engulfed the Apongbon Bridge axis of Lagos Island.