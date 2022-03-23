VIDEO: Fire razes Apogbon bridge, causes gridlock
A fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Apogbon bridge, sparking traffic gridlock on the bridge and the nearby roads.
Fire service personnel have arrived at the scene of the incident, and no casualty has been recorded as of the time of filing this report.
More updates soon…
Happening now: Apongbon under bridge on fire. Travel advisory use alternative road#fireoutbreak #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/iboQ4lPqnj
— BusinessDay (@BusinessDayNg) March 23, 2022