INEC publishes 90% of election results for Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa on IReV

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made significant strides in updating election results on its portal, with 93.53 percent of submitted results for Kogi, 91.91 percent for Imo, and 89.04 percent for Bayelsa already uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 8:30 am, Sunday, November 12.

In the case of Kogi State, out of the total 3,508 results received, 3,281 have been uploaded, showcasing a high participation rate. This reflects the engagement of 21 local government areas (LGAs) and 18 contestants in the 2023 off-cycle governorship election.

Imo State follows closely with 4,373 results, constituting 91.91 percent of the total 4,720 submitted. The governorship election in Imo involved 27 LGAs, with 17 contenders vying to challenge the incumbent Hope Uzodinma, who is also seeking re-election.

For Bayelsa State, 89.04 percent of the results have been uploaded, amounting to 1,998 out of the total 2,242. The election featured 12 LGAs and saw the active participation of 16 candidates competing for the position of the next governor.

The IReV platform plays a crucial role in the electoral process by providing transparency and real-time access to election results. It allows voters and interested parties to monitor the ongoing elections, offering visual representation, including pictures, of results from each polling unit. This includes details such as the number of votes cast for each candidate and the percentage of total votes cast..