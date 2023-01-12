INEC extends deadline for PVC collection

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an extension for the deadline for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVCs) from Sunday, January 22 to Sunday, 29 January 2023.

This was disclosed Thursday in a statement by Festus Okoye, national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC.

As a result, collection at the registration area (Ward) level is extended by one a week from Monday 16th – Sunday 22nd January while the local government stage level will resume Monday 23rd – Sunday 29th January 2023.

Okoye noted that the new date became imperative in view of the huge turnout of registered voters and the surge in the number of collected PVCs across Nigeria and that the commission was determined to ensure registered voters have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the forthcoming election.

“At its regular meeting held today, Thursday 12th January 2023 the commission deliberated on a number of issues, including the ongoing collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) nationwide,” the statement read in part. “In some of the states, as many as 100,000 PVCs were collected in the last five days since the devolution to ward level started on Saturday 6th January 2023. Instead of ending on Sunday 22nd January 2023, the collection of PVCs will continue until Sunday 29th January 2023. At the moment, the period of collection is 9.00am – 3.00pm daily (including Saturdays and Sundays).

Read also: No plans to postpone 2023 elections – INEC

Notably, INEC also said investigations will be made on alleged extortion by officials at some of the collection centers and inducement by some eligible voters to circumvent processes in order to obtain their PVCs.

“The Commission is disturbed by allegations of discriminatory issuance of PVCs in some locations. This is against the law. All bonafide registrants are entitled to their PVCs and to use them to vote on Election Day in any part of the country where they are registered. Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) have been directed to ensure that no such practices occur nationwide and take immediate disciplinary action against violators,” according to the Okoye.

“For the record, the Commission has printed 13,868,441 PVCs for all new valid registrants as well as applicants for transfer or replacement of cards. Nevertheless, issuing officers should compile any complaints about the non-availability of cards and forward them to their immediate supervisors for the attention of Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC) who shall compile and forward them for necessary action,” he added.