Independence: We need to rekindle patriotic spirit, says Senator Alli

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has urged Nigerians to rekindle their patriotic spirit as “we strive for a better nation.”

In his independence message, the lawmaker said: “Let us uphold our commitment to nation-building, and work together to build a nation that is prosperous, just, inclusive, and fair to all.”

In a statement signed by Akeem Abas, Special Adviser on Media to Alli, the senator was quoted as saying: “We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to remain focused on our national aspirations and work diligently towards achieving them.

“As we celebrate our independence as a sovereign nation, it is important for us to fully grasp the significance of the strides we have made over the years while striving for a better future.

“While we still face economic and social challenges as a nation, it is imperative that we do not lose sight of the progress we have made and the boundless potential we possess as a people.

“I urge you all to remain steadfast in our patriotic duty to support the government as we navigate these challenges towards a rewarding future for us all.”

According to him, “our President, Bola Tinubu, has reiterated his commitment towards creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, stimulating economic growth across all sectors, and pushing for an end to corruption.”

The lawmaker further said: “As we are aware of the current economic climate and its impact on the lives of Nigerians. However, we assure the people that this is a temporary phase, and our leaders are working tirelessly to fast-track the country’s economic recovery and sustain the gains we have achieved.

“Our government is committed to creating an inclusive and diversified economy that will benefit every Nigerian.”

He urged everyone to

remember the true essence of independence, which “lies in our collective efforts as a people towards securing the advancement of our nation and its citizens.”