Imo guber: ISAMATA endorses Uzodinma for re-election

Ahead of the November 11, 2023 gubernatorial election in Imo State, Imo State Amalgamated Markets and Traders Association (ISAMATA) said that it has endorsed Governor Hope Uzodinma for reelection.

Ezeanochie Emmanuel, president of the association, said that the traders endorsed the governor for second tenure because of his friendly disposition, which according to them, has resulted in so many achievements.

Such achievements include construction and reconstruction of markets, elimination of multiple taxations and rates, and provision of basic infrastructural facilities in all markets in the three senatorial zones of the state.

The president of ASAMATA addressed some journalists in his office at the Imo State Secretariat, Port Harcourt Road Owerri in the company of the secretary and Owerri zonal president of the association, Donchris Okere and Okolo David respectively.

Read also: CBN, Bankers’ Committee sensitise traders in Calabar on cashless policy, eNaira

“Because of what the governor has been able to accomplish for us since he came on board, we have resolved to pass a vote of confidence in him and also to endorse him for re-election. We are 70percent of eligible voters and we are ready to vote for him on November 11th because if he comes back, Imo will definitely look like overseas countries,” the president said.

Ezeanochie’s view was corroborated by both the state secretary and the Owerri zonal president.

“We are traders and not politicians and we are driven by what we have seen and we feel that the governor should be appreciated for what he has done including the construction of standard channels, open drainage, toilet facilities in all the 288 markets in the state, access roads, gutters among others,” the president said.

The group has also warned touts whose actions had become an embarrassment to its members to desist forthwith, even as it advised traders without shades to come forward for free allocation for a period of six months.