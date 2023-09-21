Imo CP moves to apprehend killers of eight security personnel

Mohammed Barde, commissioner of police in Imo State, has deployed the command’s Special Tactical Team and equipped them with all the available operational assets to go all out and apprehend the hoodlums responsible for the ambush and killing of five security operatives of the State’s Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising two Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agent (NDLEA), one Nigerian Security and Civil Defense (NSCDC), one policeman and one Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel who were responding to a distress call in Oriagu at Ehime Mbano on September 19, 2023.

The Commissioner of Police with Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State as well as the heads of the relevant security agencies in Imo State had already visited the scene of the crime for on-the-spot assessment of the incident and confidence building patrol to assure Imolites, particularly the residents of Ehime Mbano, of their maximum safety.

Consequently, the Commissioner of Police has extended his heartfelt condolence message to the families and relatives of the deceased officers and prayed that the Almighty God would grant them the fortitude to bear the sudden and irreplaceable loss.

He has also appreciated the concerns of the general public and vowed that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The CP also reiterated the command’s commitment in collaborating with other sister security agencies in the state to provide adequate security for all and sundry in Imo State and beckoned on the general public to report any suspicious person(s) or clandestine activities observed within their vicinity via the following emergency lines- 08034773600 or 08098880197.

Meanwhile, Governor Uzodinma had assured the public that those behind the Tuesday killing of security operatives at Ehime Mbano would be fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

He assured that “the state government in collaboration with security agencies would fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book.”

Uzodinma also urged the leaders and people of the communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of any vital information they need to do their work.