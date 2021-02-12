Immigration by investment is offering Nigerians new avenues to better life

Nigerians are voting with their feet as they depart the country to nations they perceive as offering the best of life they dream of. This is spurring immigration by investment.

The acquisition of permanent residency through investment often means the start of a new life in a new country.

Business, education, and tax residency are just some of the considerations. Many of the residencies by investment programmes offer a softer, more gradual route to migrating permanently with a flexible approach to temporary residency leading to permanent residency and potential citizenship.

Immigration by investment is a smart way to create and protect wealth. It is one thing to make money, but another to preserve it.

Amaka Diane Okeke is a wealth preservation specialist and deals in investment immigration, risk management and insurance, wealth management. She believes it is important to understand how to create, protect, grow, enhance and optimise your wealth.

Read Also: Explainer: Why Nigerians are turning to peer-to-peer crypto trading

Immigration by investment also means the process whereby an individual invests in another country, and on the basis of that investment is accorded citizenship or residency.

Do you ever wonder where the billionaires of yesteryears are? One wrong move, one bad investment and everything come crumbling.

The first rule of investing is “No matter how strong the basket is, you cannot put all your eggs in it. You have to dilute your investment.”

Having an investment that pays in a foreign currency and grants you a global passport opens you up to endless opportunities.

Are you tired of applying for visas?

If you are interested in having access to a world-class free the healthcare system, the best schools, international jobs, investing in a business abroad and getting returns in US dollars or just an escape from an unstable country?

What you need is a second passport that allows you all these privileges.

You can start your journey to global freedom today with Optiva Capital Partners. It is a top-notch immigration consultancy firm that helps facilitate the process of acquiring residency and citizenship through investment. “Countries we serve include USA, Grenada and the Caribbean.