Andrew Wynne, Briton wanted for regime change plot in Nigeria says ready to talk

Andrew Wynne, a British national recently declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly conspiring to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s democratically elected government, has denied the accusations against him.

In an interview with Channels Television on Monday, Wynne dismissed the claims, stating he is neither on the run nor a fugitive and expressed his willingness to cooperate with Nigerian authorities.

Wynne, who has been visiting Nigeria for 25 years, emphasised that he has never been involved in any illegal activities during his time in the country. He mentioned that he has operated a bookshop at the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) offices in Abuja for the past seven years without any interference from security forces.

He added that he is open to discussions with the Nigerian police, either through digital platforms like WhatsApp or Zoom or in person at the Nigerian High Commission in London, if necessary.

“I am not aware that I am a fugitive, I am not aware that I am running away from the law, I have been visiting Nigeria for 25 years. I have had a bookshop at the NLC offices right at the centre of Abuja for seven years and all that time, of course the security forces have paid no interest in me,” the Briton said.

“I only have one nationality and the name on my passport is Andrew Wynne with a nickname. I am more than happy to talk with the police, I am more than happy to have a discussion on WhatsApp or Zoom, I am more than happy to go to London and meet with officials from the Nigerian High Commission. If they want to start a conversation then I think that is more than adequate.”

Wynne’s Nigerian wife also spoke out in his defense, accusing a Nigerian individual, whom she claimed owes her husband money, of fabricating the allegations against him to avoid repaying the debt. She stated that her husband is not a terrorist and is being falsely accused due to a personal vendetta.

“We have been together for nine years, eight years of friendship before we finally got married last year. My husband is falsely accused, he has never been a terrorist. He is being accused because one Mr Olumide is owing him and not ready to pay him,” she said.

“The case is in court even now. So, he is just doing anything he can to intimidate and throw him out of the country, He is in UK because he came in and at the expiring date of his going back, he had to go back. If not for all these, he is supposed to be back maybe around twenty something of September.”

Earlier on Monday, Muyiwa Adejobi, Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, accused Wynne of establishing a network of sleeper cells aimed at destabilising the government.

According to Adejobi, Wynne had set up a bookshop and a school as covers for his subversive activities.

Adejobi further claimed that Wynne, along with his local coordinator, Lucky Ehis Obiyan, had fled the country and that a global manhunt had been initiated.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force has launched a comprehensive investigation into the activities of foreign national and subversive elements plotting to undermine the democratically elected government in Nigeria through unconstitutional regime change and orchestrating violence across the country.

“Following extensive intelligence gathering and collaboration with other security agencies, nine suspects have been apprehended, who received substantial financial backing from foreign sources to destabilise the country.

“Preliminary findings suggest they orchestrated and funded violent protests, disseminated false information, and engaged in other unlawful activities to create anarchy and justify their illegal plot to overthrow the democratically elected government.

“Investigations have identified a foreign mercenary, Andrew Wynne (also known as Andrew Povich or Drew Povey), a British national, who built a network of sleeper cells to topple the government and plunge the nation into chaos. He rented a space at Labour House, Abuja, for an ‘Iva Valley Bookshop’ and established ‘STARS of Nations Schools’ as a cover for his subversive activities.

“Since the commencement of investigations, Andrew Wynne has fled the country. He and one of his local coordinators, one Lucky Ehis Obiyan, have accordingly been declared wanted, and global hunting for them has commenced in connection with this investigation.”