Iluyomade Arise women celebrate 15 years of impact

Siju Iluyomade, lawyer and convener of the annual Arise Women Foundation Conference (AW), has said that her passion for helping the downtrodden in society inspired her to initiate projects, and programmes to uplift the living condition of Nigerians.

Iluyomade stated this on Monday while speaking in a press conference in Lagos to herald the 2023 edition of the annual Arise Walk For Life scheduled to be held on Saturday 14th October 2021.

This year’s Arise Women conference is in the 15th edition with the theme,‘ #stepup’.

The walk is expected to begin at 8 a.m. in clusters across different parts of the world simultaneously.

She stressed that walking was healthy for all ages and classes of people, stressing that there was a need to demystify people’s negative assumptions about walking.

“We need to demystify what poverty is, it is good to work”, lluyomade said.

Following this, the Ikoyi Club will host the esteemed Arise golf tournament on Friday, October 20, offering not just sporting prowess but a unique networking opportunity with business leaders and philanthropists.

Saturday, October 21, 2023, ushers in the Arise football novelty match at the Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

A thrilling clash that unites Arise Women supporters against a team of celebrities and business leaders, showcasing the power of unity through sportsmanship. Young female football enthusiasts are also encouraged to attend and participate.

The pinnacle of the celebration is the Arise Women Conference at Trinity Towers and simultaneous event centers along COD road, Dideolu Estate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

She said the event would be graced by dignitaries across the country and stand as a testament to the foundation’s commitment to fostering inspiration and hope.

Iluyomade expressed excitement for the upcoming events while appreciating those who had made the annual event a success over the years.

“We are excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary with these events. Arise Women has been committed to empowering women and young girls for the past 15 years, and we are grateful for the support of our partners and donors who have helped us make a difference in the lives of so many.

“In line with tradition, no fewer than 5,000 less privileged participants will receive the Arise Food Basket (Pink Buckets), and farmers will be empowered with fertilizer seedlings,” she said.