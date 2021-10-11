Iluyomade to lead celebrities, others at Arise Walk 2021

Siju Iloyomade, initiated of the ARISE humanitarian and charitable organization would on October 16 lead celebrities and other Nigerians for this Year’s Arise Charity Walk.

The walk would be happening in clusters across different countries of the world, from Lagos, Canada, USA, United Kingdom, Singapore, etc.

This year’s walk which is themed #IChooseLife will begin from 7.00am local time in all participating countries. Participants are to register their clusters on the Arise walk website.

The convener, Siju Iloyomade while briefing members of the media community a press conference, Sunday evening held to communicate the modalities for this year’s ARISE WALK FOR LIFE, emphasised the critical need to keep fit especially as countries continue to battle the COVID 19 pandemic.

She noted that walking helps improve immunity and physical health, while participants in this year’s walk stand a chance of winning a prize sum of $2,000 for the best cluster.

According to her, “Nigeria is blessed with pleasant weather, what we do normally as lifestyle became a saving grace for us while the pandemic ravaged other countries, hence we need to continuously exercise to keep body and spirit in tune and at ARISE, we take health very seriously because you need to be in sound health to do anything tangible.

“The Arise Walk for Life, #ichooselife is a place for everyone irrespective of status, tribe, religion or nationality, it is a place for all”.

Siju Iloyomade also stated that Arise is an ideology and in a short span of time, making giant strides in areas of health, women, and community empowerment with a focus on 12 pillars out of United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

“As Covid-19 crisis has caused significant disruptions to many homes, The Arise Pink Bucket which contains food items has helped to reduce economic hardship on low-income families in the different villages spread across all states in Nigeria that Arise have visited and completed projects from across the 12 pillars selected from the seventeen United Nations SDGs.

Siju Iluyomade thanked sponsors, partners, and volunteers for their generosity, dedication, and commitment to this cause, urging participants of the Walk for life, #ICHOOSELIFE to create awareness for regular physical exercise and proper health checks.

ARISE is a humanitarian and charitable organization, which has been a great support system for women, their families, and the community by delivering care to the most vulnerable in the society through their mobile clinics – Arise hospitals, as well as the donation of boreholes, medical reliefs and schools to mention a few.