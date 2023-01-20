I’ll revive traditional enterprises if elected – Ajia

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency in the 2023 general elections, says he will lift members of his constituency out of poverty by reviving and promoting traditional family enterprises.

He gave the assurance in his official declaration in Ilorin to contest for the House of Representatives. Ajia noted that the two local governments that make up the federal constituency are renowned for entrepreneurial ventures such as traditional cloth weaving, pottery, cheese and shea butter making, among others.

Read also: Atiku in Ibadan, promises restructuring as Makinde absent at rally

The PDP candidate said he has mapped out strategies to make the traditional business ventures become a source of export and job creation that would improve social economic wellbeing of the people.

He described his declaration as a social contract and covenant with his people, saying that he would also initiate programmes and projects that would empower the youth and women.

“My priorities towards achieving responsible and effective representation would include attracting federal government presence and support to our communities, active participation in decision-making process in the House of Representatives, building strong partnerships with government contacts and institutions for the benefit of our people, and making everyone in Asa Ilorin West federal constituency proud engagements”, he said.