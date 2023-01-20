Atiku in Ibadan, promises restructuring as Makinde absent at rally

The campaign train of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, moved to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, where he promised to restructure the country.

This was as Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Bayo Makinde and other executive members of the party in the state, were absent at the rally held at Mapo hall.

Makinde is a member of the PDP G-5 governors who are against having both the national chairman and presidential candidate of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku Abubakar respectively, come from the northern part of the country. The G-5 governors have consistently described this as lopsided and unacceptable.

Speaking at the rally, however, Atiku said restructuring, which the southwest has been agitating for, was one of the five pillars of his programmes. He also promised to devolve more power to states and local governments.

According to him, I promise and this is a commitment to restructure the country by giving more autonomy to the states/zones and local governments for them to develop at their own pace, including their resources.

If elected as president in the February 25, 2023 election, Atiku said he would make the southwest, which is known for its business centre, an industrial hub.

“We will industrialise the southwest, including Oyo State which is endowed with so many mineral resources in order to create jobs and prosperity.

Atiku, who also promised to fund universities adequately and pay lecturers on time to avoid strikes and disruption of academic activities, condemned the All Progressive Congress (APC) government for bringing hardship on Nigerians in the last seven years.

“I will unify Nigeria and allow every part of the country to be represented in our government which the APC has failed to do”.

While commending Makinde and PDP in the state for well-orchestrated rally, he urged the people to vote PDP so as to move to progress.

Atiku was at the rally with his wife, Titi; as well as the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; Governors Aminu Tambuwa (Sokoto), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), and Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), among other party chieftains.

Meanwhile, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun on Thursday waded into the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), asking the party’s presidential candidate and other leaders to do everything possible to ensure reconciliation with the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Olubadan, who spoke through the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Tajudeen Ajibola made the remark at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan while playing host to Atiku Abubakar, who was at the residence to pay homage to the monarch as part of his presidential campaign trip to the Oyo State capital.