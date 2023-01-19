A’Ibom govt inaugurates 1.15KM bridge to link Mbo communities

The residents of Afi, Uko Nteghe and Uda in present day Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State were for several decades seperated from other sections of the state as well as active participation in meaningful economic activities, following the inability of successive administrations to link up the communities with modern and sustainable bridge since 1969.

The predominantly riverine communities of Okobo, Mbo and Esit-Eket Local Government Areas surrounded by the Ibom Indutrial City, Liberty Free Trade Zone, Ibom Deep Seaport, Dakkada Global Oil, and Ibom Solutions Hub, is host to one of the largest fishing belts along the shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean and several other investments in the oil and gas sector.

The primary beneficiary of the new bridge, Mbo Local Government Area, also hosts to one of Nigeria’s security formations, the Forward Operating Base of the Nigerian Navy.

Sadly, the natives of these serene and oil rich communities were not happy with what they described as continous neglect and lack of government presence for over six decades.

The locals suffered untold hardship in the area of transportation because they had no access road to connect with their counterparts. The only way children and traders of these communities could access schools, hospitals and markets, especially other services rendered outside their communities was by caneo or kayak.

The hope of the residents was, however, restored last Monday, January 16th, 2023, when the Udom Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom state Governor, accompanied by the former President Goodluck Jonathan, inaugurated the newly constructed 1.15km Afi-Uko Nteghe Bridge on Etebi-Ewang Road.

In his remarks, Governor Emmanuel said the project was undertaken by his administration in order to connect and open up riverine areas for investors and other economic vistas, as part of his Completion Agenda for the state.

“When I took up the mantle of leadership, I said we came here to serve. In my second term, I said we are going to open up the riverine areas, and there’s no Local Government Area today in this state that this administration has not touched or there isn’t an ongoing live touching projects.

“Today, we are running a government that from Uyo, you can drive to the Atlantic Ocean on a dualised thoroughfare. We are also building one of the most intelligent terminal buildings in Africa that can also anchor an A3-80 aircraft. So by commissioning this bridge here today, which is where the solutions of Nigeria lies, we are opening up new opportunities for our people, and we want to thank God for all of these achievements,” the governor said.

On his part, the former President of Nigeria and Special Guest of Honour on the occasion, Goodluck Jonathan, echoed that Akwa Ibom under Udom Emmanuel has recorded milestone developmental strides

“What I see whenever I visit Akwa Ibom is substantial evidence of a well structured growth promoting projects in the last seven and half years. I commend the Governor and his team for this visionary leadership,” Jonathan added.

While reeling out the components and features of the bridge, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof Eno Ibanga, under whose supervision the project was executed, and the Managing Director of the contracting firm, Amitec Construction and Development Ltd, Engr Aiman Saimua, jointly explained that the project had met all engineering specifications.

According to the Commissioner, “This 1.15km bridge sits on a 412 piles with a minimum depth of 30 metres each. The bridge is divided into 52 segments of 52 spines with 22.5 metres each. These spines also sit on a 408 pre-cast beams. The bridge is also designed with stone-pitch protection at both ends with streetlights and a 1.5 metres walk way for pedestrians and bicycles. Therefore, as far as engineering specification is concerned, this bridge has met all the timing, curing and the healing for any process to take place, and I can boldly say that this bridge will stand the test of time.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Amitec Construction and Development Ltd, Aiman Saimua, has commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for the confidence he reposed in his company for the execution of the project, emphasising that he enjoyed tremendous support from the host communities, including the traditional rulers and the youths while the project was under construction.

“This project was awarded to us four years ago, and I want to thank the Governor for his passion to see it to completion,” Saimua said.

Goodwill messages were delivered by members of the benefitting communities including the Secretary to the State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem; His Grace, the Bishop of the Metropolitan of the Catholic Archdiocese of Calabar, Most Rev. Joseph Ekuwem, the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, as well as the Member representing Mbo State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Effiong Johnson.

The Inauguration of the 1.15km Afi-Uko Nteghe Bridge which is the fourth longest in the country and the longest bridge constructed by any state government in Nigeria, was witnessed by the former Governor of Kogi State, Captain Idris Wada.