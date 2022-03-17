Ilana Oodua asks court to stop Ekiti, Osun guber elections

Yoruba Nation self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, has approached Federal High Courts sitting in Osogbo and Ado Ekiti, asking for an order directing the Attorney General of the Federation and Independent National Electoral Commission to suspend plans to hold governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

A statement signed by the group’s Communications Secretary, Maxwell Adeleye, a copy of which was sent to BusinessDay Thursday said the group instituted the two suits to stop Ekiti and Osun elections.

Adeleye said the suits filed on behalf of the group by its lawyer, Tolu Babaleye, had as claimants, the leader of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Banji Akintoye; his Deputy, Wale Adeniran; an Ado-Ekiti-based medical doctor, Bayo Orire; and 15 others.

According to him, the claimants were demanding for a total decommissioning of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria to pave the way for a referendum so that the indigenous people of Yoruba land can decide on their nationhood.

The statement reads in parts, “Without having a Referendum which absolutely is an essential part in the process of making a Constitution, the said 1999 Constitution (as Amended) is illegal, invalid and of no effect whatsoever for failing to meet an essential requirement to be qualified as a valid Constitution.

“Therefore, in the event that the above sole issue is resolved in the positive affirmation, the Claimants, led by Akintoye, pray the Court for the following reliefs:

“A Declaration that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Amended) is invalid, illegal and of no effect whatsoever by reason of its failure to satisfy the essential requirements of referendum and national consensus expected of a valid Constitution;

“A Declaration that no valid elections whether Presidential, Governorship, National and State Assembly or Councillorship elections can be validly held under the said invalid and fraudulent Constitution as one cannot build something on nothing in law and expect it to stand;

“An Order of this Honourable Court directing the Defendants jointly and severally to stay clear of Ekiti and Osun States in June and July 2022 and suspend with immediate effect the plans and arrangements they have put in place to conduct such an illegal election in Ekiti and Osun States of Nigeria.”

He then called on self-determination activists in Ekiti and Osun States to mobilise themselves and ensure that they attend court sittings in Osogbo and Ado-Ekiti whenever the cases come up.