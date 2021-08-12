Ikpeazu inaugurates canopy, allied workers industrial cluster

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Wednesday, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Canopy and Allied Workers Industrial Cluster at Umuikaa, in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the State.

Ikpeazu explained that the essence of building industrial clusters in the State is to provide latitude of opportunities for artisans to express themselves and contribute to the development of the State.

He stated that the Abia people and Igbos are enterprising and only need the necessary support to push forward.

The Governor, who informed that the project is of great economic importance, disclosed that over 2000 shops will be built in the cluster and assured that the Local Government Areas and communities around the cluster, would benefit from the project.

He charged the developer to ensure the project is built in line with specifications.

Chukwu Chijioke, House Committee chairman on Industry, thanked the Governor for his sustained efforts in industrializing Abia State.

He stated that the benefits of the industrial clusters cannot be overemphasized and assured that the House would support him in that regard.

Mba Eme, permanent secretary, Ministry of Industry, said that the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu led administration has shown great determination to support artisans in the state, through the building of industrial clusters.

He informed that the Canopy and Allied Workers Industrial Cluster is the 4th cluster being developed by the present administration in the State.

He affirmed that the cluster which is a processing industry would bring about development and thanked the Canopy Makers Association for their cooperation.

He told the gathering that the cluster is been developed under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement, between AB Brainy Technocrats, a private sector operator in the real estate business, a mortgage finance outfit, AG Mortgage Bank Plc and the Abia state government.

According to him, the cluster will have a modern constant electricity supply, banks, conveniences, security, parking spaces, among others.

The Permanent Secretary stated that the cluster will provide purpose-built and properly regulated business premises for the canopy makers, who are currently scattered around the Osisioma junction.

Ike Anyatonwu, executive chairman, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, described the location of the cluster as strategic.

He appreciated Governor Ikpeazu for his decision to locate the industrial cluster in the area and assured of the sustained support of his people to his administration

Chamberlain Nwaohamuo, chairman of, Canopy Makers Association, thanked the Governor for the project saying that no government has remembered their contributions to the economy of the State and the large number of people engaged in their business.

According to him, they have seen the Governor’s impact on shoe and garment makers and now it has come to their turn and assured of the continuous support of his colleagues to the project.