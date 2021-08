If residents of Lagos State are provided reliable grid power, they would save over N5.2 trillion currently spent generating 15,000mw of power through dirty generators, an incentive spurring the state government’s independent power market dream. Olalere Odusote, Lagos commissioner for energy and mineral resources, in a public consultation forum held virtually on Wednesday, said fresh…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login