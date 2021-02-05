Ikpeazu approves formation of COVID-19 committees at Abia LGAS

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has directed the State Ministry of Health to liaise with the chairmen of the 17 local government councils of the State to ensure the immediate formation of COVID-19 Committees at the local government level.

The Governor in a statement signed by Onyebuchi Ememanka, his chief press secretary, explained that the committees will be saddled with the responsibility of disseminating vital information on the pandemic across the remotest parts of the State, including massive public enlightenment on the need to abide by the preventive protocols against the pandemic.

The Governor also reminded the people of Abia State that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the State and must be treated with seriousness.

Read Also: It’s time to talk about state-directed anarchy in South-eastern Nigeria

Meanwhile, the medical emergency services are on full alert, the Governor made it clear that the first and most effective line of defence against the pandemic is at the personal level. Therefore, he urged all Abians to take personal responsibility for their safety and health.