Ikpeazu announces Ikonne’s death

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has officially announced the passing away of Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, a professor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

In a statement he personally signed, Okezie said: “It is with a heavy heart but total submission to the will of God that we announce the passing of our Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, which sad event took place in the early hours of today at the National Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

“While we condole with the family of the late Professor of Optometry, the PDP family and Abians in general, we pray God to have mercy on his soul, grant him eternal rest and give everyone affected by his unfortunate demise the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Okezie, who nominated Ikonne as the party governorship candidate amid stiff opposition within the PDP, further stated: “As a mark of honour to our dear departed brother, I hereby direct that all flags in Abia State PDP offices be lowered and flown at half-mast while all campaign activities for the party at all levels be suspended until Monday, 30th January, 2023.

“I urge all PDP leaders and members to remain calm as we navigate through this difficult period together.”

Read also: Ikonne, Abia PDP governorship candidate dies 45 days to election

Earlier, Uche-Ikonne Chikezie, son of the departed professor, had issued a statement titled ‘Death of Professor Eleazear Uchenna Ikonne’, on behalf of the family.

“I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness,” he stated.

According to him, “He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family.”