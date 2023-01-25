Ikonne, Abia PDP governorship candidate dies 45 days to election

Uchenna Ikonne, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the March 11 governorship election in Abia State is dead.

A statement by his son, Uche- Ikonne Chikezie said he died after a brief illness on Wednesday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The statement further stated that Ikonne had earlier received treatment at a United Kingdom hospital, and was recovering, but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests.

According to the statement, “I regret to announce the death of my dear father, Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, who died at the National Hospital Abuja today, 25th January 2023 by 4am after a brief illness.

“He was recovering after taking proper treatment in the United Kingdom, but relapsed a few days ago leading to multiple cardiac arrests for which he didn’t recover from.

“Further details and arrangements would be made known to the public after deliberations and meetings are made within the family”.