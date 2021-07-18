Ikeja Golden Lions Club donates sanitation materials to Alade Market

In a bid to contain the spread of the third wave of COVID-19, Ikeja Golden Lions Club, District 404 B2 Nigeria has donated sanitation materials to Alade Market, Ikeja, Lagos.

This is also as the club joined the market people to clean up the market environment, thereby setting an example for healthy living.

Speaking during the donation of the items at the Alade Market, Funmilayo Otusajo, the activity chairperson said the club decided to donate sanitation materials to Alada market and clean its environment as part of its service to humanity.

Otusajo said the gesture was done to support the market people to gain access to cleaning materials amid the third wave of COVID-19.

“We bought heavy-duty plastic garbage boxes, brooms, brushes, rakes and packers. The Alade market people need our support and assistance. It seemed as though the government has abandoned them and we thought that we needed to help them live healthy lives and imbibe the culture of cleanliness.

“This activity by the club is going to continue. We have various activities lined up for this year. This is the first activity we are doing for our Lion’s year and part of what we are doing here today is to contain the spread of COVID-19,” she said.

Ebun Woru, who represented the Iya Loja said the market people are very grateful to Ikeja Golden Lions Club for the kind gesture.

“They cleaned the market and gave us some sanitation items. I hope other organisations could see what they are doing and emulate them,” Woru said.