Mbah talks tough as attack on Nimbo community leaves 4 dead

The governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has warned against further killing of innocent citizens in the state, vowing to track down those behind the crime and bring them to justice.

The governor spoke when he visited Nimbo in Uzor Uwani local government area of the state where an attack on the community left four natives dead, saying such killing was unacceptable. He described the attack as a tragedy to the entire state, assuring that the government would work with stakeholders to strengthen security not only in Nimbo, but in the entire Uzo Uwani LGA.

Mbah was accompanied by security officers, including Kanayo Uzuegbu, the commissioner of police; Theresa Egbunu, state director, Department Security Services (SSS); Murtala Abu, a brigadier general and garrison commander, 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, and Matthew Obodoechi, coordinator, Enugu State Forest Guards.

“Let me assure you that enough is enough. I don’t think that we would allow our hospitality to be taken for granted. We expect people, who have come to mingle with us, to also play by the rules and laws of our land.

“I don’t think we do have any reason to exist as a government if we cannot guarantee the safety of our people because the primary purpose of government is to guarantee the security and the welfare of its citizens,” the governor said.

Mbah, who had earlier visited the bereaved families before having an interaction with the Nimbo community, promised to work on their recommendations and requests for representation in government and strengthen their local security resources.

“We have listened to you on the issues you raised about making sure that the people of Nimbo are integrated into government. We are going to do just that. Your voice has been heard.

Speaking on behalf of the community earlier, Clement Akachukwu, said their attackers had preyed on them for decades due to the remoteness of Nimbo. He urged the government to strengthen Nimbo Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards to complement the security agencies.