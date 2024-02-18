Igbos in diaspora decry high rate of insecurity in South-East

Igbo General Assembly (IGA), Spain, the central coordinating Igbo organisation, representing other independent, registered Igbo associations in Spain, has called on President Bola Tinubu to end the insecurity ravaging the South-Eastern zone of Nigeria.

IGA in a press release after its meeting in Malaga, Spain, also urged the president to intervene in the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ensure that he is released from detention in the interest of peace, justice and fairness.

In the release signed by Ozo Kingsley Ndibe, IGA president general and E.C. Onugha, its secretary, the assembly lamented the economic hindrances the insecurity in Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia Stated, has brought upon the people, urging the President to intervene and save the region from complete economic collapse.

Facts show that since the security situation of South Eastern Nigeria deteriorated, diaspora investment, which was one of the bedrock of the region’s economy, has drastically reduced, as people hardly come home to invest and create jobs for unemployed youths.

IGA said that the insecurity in the South East has been an issue of great concern to all Igbos both at home and abroad and regretted that the previous administration could not solve the problem, as expected, adding that the release of Kanu will help to end the economic strangulation of the South-East.

The assembly further said that it has full confidence and trust that President Tinubu will bring a lasting solution to the insecurity in the region and urged him to use his good offices, as the father of the country to salvage the situation and let South-East contribute more to the development of the country.

“There have been incessant cases of kidnappings, killings, and regular bloodlettings in the South-East, where our mothers can no longer go to the farm and our fathers cannot go out to do their businesses.

“Movement has been restricted in this region every other Monday, adversely affecting economic activities in this region.

“As stakeholders in the Igbo General Assembly, we are requesting the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“It is a denial of justice not to stretch out a helping hand to Nnamdi Kanu at this time, because he has been detained for long, after being granted bail, by a reputable court of law in Nigeria.

“We have faith in your administration, as one that will build on equal rights, justice, and fairness for all, irrespective of tribe, political affiliation, or religious belief. Just like all Nigerians, Nnamdi Kanu deserves justice,” the stated.