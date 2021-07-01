Igboho’s residence attacked few hours to Lagos rally

The residence of Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Igboho in Soka Ibadan was in the early hours of Thursday attacked and raided by unknown gunmen.

Reports said bullet holes were found on cars parked in the premises, while blood stains were also seen at the premises.

It was also alleged that some persons in the house including a close ally of Igboho identified as ‘Lady K’, were whisked away, while about two people were allegedly shot.

It was learnt that Igboho was not at home during the attack, but it is being speculated that some “he mysteriously disappeared”.

Oyo Police Command was yet to confirm the attack at the time of filing this report.

Igboho had Wednesday reiterated that plans for the Saturday, July 3 Yoruba nation Lagos mega rally was ongoing, while dismissing reports about its cancellation.

He had urged the Nigeria Police to provide protection for all those that would attend the rally.