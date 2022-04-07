Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital unveils diagnostic centre

As part of efforts to stem the tide of medical tourism, the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital (IUTH) has commissioned a multi-million naira state-of-the-art diagnostic centre in Benin City.

The 24-hour diagnostic centre will improve the quality of healthcare delivery within and outside Edo State.

Godwin Nosakhare Bazuaye, the chief medical director of the teaching hospital, listed some of the diagnostic facilities to include Computerised tomography (CT-Scan), X-ray, Ultrasound, electrocardiography (ECG), Echocardiography (ECHO), fertility profiling, the best of medical laboratory services and among others.

Bazuaye, however, assured of quality services as well as some best hands in the industry to man the equipment.

Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, the chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, said the continuous efforts at expanding the frontiers of the teaching hospital informed the idea of setting up the world-class radiological and laboratory centre.

Igbinedion, represented by Lucky Igbinedion, the two-time governor of Edo State and the deputy chancellor of the university, said the centre is the first of its kind in the state and it shall serve the people of Edo State and Nigeria for 24 hours on a daily basis.

The chancellor of the university, who said the dream to establish the diagnostic centre started about two years, assured that the management will continue to contribute its quota to improving the health of the people of the state.

Read also: Nigeria’s health sector misses opportunity to reform through COVID-19

He also disclosed that they have concluded plans to establish the Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital cancer centre, which according to him, shall soon take off, completed and commissioned in record time.

He added that as part of his investment in the health sector, he has since partnered with the Edo State Health Insurance Scheme by sponsoring thousands of indigent persons and directed all his staff in the university, teaching hospital and other establishments under the Igbinedion business empire to key into the programme without delay.

“Igbinedion University Teaching Hospital, Okada, which is the first private teaching hospital in Nigeria has contributed immensely to the training of thousands of highly skilled medical professional who are doing excellently well all over the world today.

“The teaching hospital has provided and is still providing affordable solutions to the medical challenges of the people of Edo State and Nigerians in general”, he said.

Betsy Obaseki, the wife of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, commended the Igbinedion’s family for the continuous investment in the state, especially in the health and education sectors.

Obaseki, who commissioned the diagnostic centre, urged other well-meaning Nigerians, particularly those from Edo State to emulate the compatriot disposition of the chancellor of the university.