Idahosa emerges Edo APC governorship candidate

Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the forthcoming Edo governorship election slated for September 21, 2024.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, serving as the Chairman of the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee, announced the conclusion of the election in Benin on Saturday.

Uzodimma disclosed that Idahosa secured a total of 40,4483 votes, surpassing eight other aspirants in the fiercely contested race.

The declaration of Idahosa as the winner occurred amidst chaos as thugs disrupted the collation of the results of the primary election.

The disturbance unfolded when the collation center in Benin City was besieged by thugs, who vandalised media cameras and forced journalists to flee the premises.

Despite the turmoil, the collation process was relocated to another venue to ensure its completion.

Before the disruption, results from eight out of the 18 local government areas had been announced.

However, the final winner of the primary election, and subsequently the APC candidate for the Edo governorship race, remained undisclosed.