APC guber primary: Osagie Ize-Iyamu backs out from race

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, one of the leading aspirants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for the gubernatorial election in September, has backed out from the Saturday’s primary election.

BusinessDay reports that Ize-Iyamu, was a two-time governorship candidate: first on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2020.

The former Secretary to the Edo State Government during the administration of Lucky Igbinedion announced his withdrawal from the governorship race in a letter dated February 16, 2024 and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The letter was also copied to Jarrett Tenebe, the Edo State Acting chairman of the party.

Ize-Iyamu said he made the sacrifice to withdraw from the race in the interest of peace and unity that the party’s “desperately require” at both at the state and national levels.

While noting that the decision was taken after exhaustive consultations with family, friends, political associates and supporters, he, however, described the decision as painful.

He opined that, he joined the governorship race as a result of his passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo State from its current condition of decrepitude.

According to him, “few months ago, after extensively interacting with family, friends, political associates, and supporters, | joined the 2024 Edo state gubernatorial race as a result of my passion and commitment to the cause of rescuing Edo state from its current condition of decrepitude.

“Having being cleared to contest. | regrettably wish to announce my withdrawal from the race although painful, this decision has become imperative after an exhaustive consultation with my family, friends, political associates and supporters.

“| make this sacrifice in the interest of the peace and unity that the party desperately requires at both state and national levels.”

He added that he entered the contest as a progressive democrat, with an open mind to keenly contest and accept the result of a process that is fair, credible and transparent.

He, however, commended the efforts made by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, for correcting the erroneous impression that was maliciously created by certain persons that some aspirants including himself were disqualified from the gubernatorial contest by a controversial screening committee.

“The NWC constituted the authentic screening committee and all twelve aspirants who purchased and completed the nomination forms were successfully screened and subsequently issued learance certificates.

“This step was praise-worthy and helped in restoring our integrity in the eyes of the public,” he added.

He, however, appealed to the people of the state and his supporters to accept his decision, which he noted was very personal and promised to be there for them at all times.

Ize-Iyamu, who, thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his fatherly role as well as the party’s National leadership for the fairness and commitment to the democratic process, also commended the state working committee for their principled stand to allow a level playing field for all aspirants.

He promised to support any candidate that emerges in the primary as a loyal party man.