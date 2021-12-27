iBrand launches business TV channel on Startimes

iBrand Television has commenced full transmission of its business TV on Startimes channel 143.

With its exciting and intriguing bank of contents, iBrand TV on Monday joined the list of other TV channels on Nigeria’s popular pay-TV platform.

iBrand TV made its grand entry into the media space in 2019 with the mission to be a role model and respected leader in the delivery of exceptional digital media service across the globe.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the platform in Lagos, Anwuli Onyeagu, the managing director, said the business TV channel is poised for a paradigm shift with its varieties of content and business documentaries.

Read also: LG electronics excites Nigerians with innovative TV technology products

Onyeagu further said the platform is modeled to provide in-depth business and financial analysis, data, news, infographics, and documentaries showcasing the business potential in Nigeria, and by extension the African continent.

Using the power of technology, iBrand TV seeks to connect the world’s decision-makers to accurate information on Nigeria’s financial markets – mixed economy and emerging market, with expanding manufacturing, communications, tourism, among other sectors to help them make faster, smarter decisions.