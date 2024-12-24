Ibadan Stampede: Court remands Ooni’s ex-wife, two others

A chief Magistrate court sitting in Ibadan, the Oyo State on Tuesday ordered the remand of Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife, Abdullah Fasasi, principal of Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, and Oriyomi Hamzat, owner of private radio station in ibadan at the Agodi Correctional Centre in Oyo State.

Bisi Ogunkanmi, the Chief Magistrate who presided over the Iyaganku Magistrate Court, ordered their remand on charges of conspiracy and murder linked to the tragic stampede at last week Wednesday children’s funfair in Ibadan.

BusinessDay reports that 35 children died during a stampede at Christmas funfair organised by Naomi on the 18th of December.

The incident which occurred at the Islamic High School, Bashorun, led to the arrest of Naomi, the school principal ,Oriyomi Hamzat and six others.

But six suspects were released on Monday night by the Oyo State command.

The suspects held at Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Iyaganku, Ibadan but released were – Olowola Oluwatosin, Genesisi Christopher, Tanimowo Moruf, Anisoloja Olabode, Idowu Ibrahim and Abiola Oluwatimileyin.

However, the three defendants arraigned on Tuesday are facing a four-count charge.

The police prosecutor who read the charge, said their offences contravened Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The prosecution alleged that the trio played a role in the events leading to the stampede that turned the celebration into a tragedy.

The Chief Magistrate therefore directed that the defendants be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

The three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges but the court adjourned the case for further hearing till January 14, 2025.

