Stampedes: Nigerians don’t like to queue; organisers made grave errors – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has blamed the masses and organisers for the stampedes that occurred during palliative distribution in Ibadan, Abuja and Anambra last week. The president stated Nigerians don’t like to queue, saying that it reflects in our bus stops.

Tinubu made these remarks during his first Presidential Media Chat in Lagos on Monday, blaming the organisers of the giveaways for the tragedies, which claimed the lives of more than 50 Nigerians, including children.

“It reflects in our bus stops where we don’t even like to be in the queue before we rush into the vehicle. It is very sad, but we will continue to learn from our mistakes.

“To me, I see this as a very great error on the part of the organisers but things are improving and it doesn’t kill our happiness,” Tinubu said.

While sympathising with the families of the victims, Tinubu dismissed the claim that the stampedes were caused by hunger and economic hardships. He said there are food banks in the United Kingdom and the United States but stampedes don’t happen there.

