I have been giving out palliatives in Bourdillon for the last 25 years, no stampede Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has blamed the recent stampedes during handouts in the country on lack of organisation. He said there are indigent people everywhere and from Time to time people give palliatives without incident.

He noted that he has been giving out food, envelopes and other items for about 25 years without a stampede happening.

He also said there are handouts even America, but they are done in orderly manner.

The president made the statement on NTA Monday night during his first ever presidential media chat.

