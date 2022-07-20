I will quit governorship race if WAEC confirms I forged my certificate – Umo Eno

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has vowed to quit the race if the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmed the allegation that he had forged his school certificate.

Umo Eno, a former commissioner in Akwa Ibom State, has been dragged to court over allegations of forging his West African School Certificate which he obtained in1981.

“If WAEC comes out to say that I forged its 1981 and 1983 certificates, I will not only quit as PDP governorship candidate, I will also quit my calling as a Pastor of God’s flock. “I am not given to long talk, but I’m given to service and as a servant in the hospitality industry; I serve more and talk less.

What is happening now is a mere distraction and they only help to strengthen me for the tasks ahead,” he said. Umo Eno, who spoke at an event in Uyo, the state capital, organised by his support group known as Pure Umo Royalty Eno) group, with the theme, ‘Marketing and Managing the New Akwa Ibom, the Umo Eno Initiative,’ described the allegations as mere distraction which he said would strengthen him for the job.

Akan Okon, a former member of the state executive council, instituted a criminal case of certificate forgery against Umo Eno at a federal high court in Uyo, alleging that Umo Eno also forged both his birth certificate and his Permanent Voters Card.

He denied the allegation. When the case came up yesterday in Uyo, counsel to Umo Eno, Paul Usoro (SAN) pleaded that the former documents filed before the court presided over by Anulika Agatha Okeke be replaced while it adjourned the case to July 2.