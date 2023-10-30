I have confidence in Gbajabiamila-Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Monday dismissed reports of a cold relationship between him and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The President, while reacting to a report indicating that he is under pressure to sack his Chief of Staff, dismissed the report, even as he expressed his unreserved faith in the Chief of Staff.

The President made the declaration just before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council ( FEC) meeting on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Recall that the report had claimed that the Chief of staff to the President was alleged to have been involved in altering the President’s directives, citing the case of recent approval of the name of Ekiti state Resident Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), which the report alleged, was changed by the Chief of Staff to the President, without his approval

But Tinubu had in his opening remarks before the commencement of the FEC meeting held in the Council Chambers of the presidential Villa, Abuja, stated that he has ” absolute confidence in the Chief of Staff.

Read also 90m Nigerians still lack access to electricity 10 years post privatisation — Tinubu

“First, let me reiterate that many stories are about what is happening. I’ve told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes. They’re bound to air them out and correct them.

President Bola Tinubu has declared that his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, “is a man of integrity”, reinstating his confidence in Gbajabiamila’s capacity.

Tinubu said this just before the commencement of this week’s Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. ⁣

“About what is happening, I have told everyone in this country that I can make mistakes, rewrite them out and correct them. Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence in the integrity of my Chief of Staff,”

Tinubu’s remark is a reaction to a report on how some loyalists of the president accused the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila of selling appointments to the highest bidders.

The claim had caused outrage among members of the public who called for a thorough investigation into the matter and demanded the immediate suspension of Gbajabiamila for allegedly profiting from government appointments.

“Perfection is that of God Almighty. I have absolute confidence on the integrity of my Chief of Staff. All campaigns of calumny and insinuations should stop, the buck stops here.

“If I make a mistake I’m ready to own up to it, and we’re all joining hands to fight corruption and we want to enforce the law along with you.”

The President also led the Council in a minute of silence in honour of the former head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Adamu Fika, who died last week at the age of 90.