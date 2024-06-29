I do not desire going back to Presidential Villa – Patience Jonathan

Patience Jonathan, Nigeria’s former First Lady, has stated that she has no desire to return to the Presidential Villa, due to the immense stress of being in the spotlight.

Speaking at a public event on Friday, she said,

“If you call me now for villa, I won’t go there. I won’t. Don’t you see how young I am? The stress is so much.

“The stress of Nigeria is so much. If God manages to bring you out of it, you should glorify God and thank him. It is the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in our eyes.

“He has taken you there once, why do you want to go there again? Me I won’t go oo”