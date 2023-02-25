I am impressed so far with the election–Dino Melaiye

Senator Dino Melaye, one of the spokespersons of Atiku presidential campaign organization, has said he was impressed with the large turn out of the electorate at the poll , he described the conduct of the election so far peaceful and orderly without any problem.

He equally commended INEC for the BIVAS new technology of voting , pointing out that it has really enhanced the process of voting and expressed satisfaction that INEC officials were timely in bringing out the voting materials as scheduled.

Atiku’s spokesperso cast his vote at about 10. 05 am at his iluafon polling unit in his home town in Aiyetoro, Kogi state

Meanwhile the ndependent National Electoral Commission has cancelled the voting process in seven polling units of Kogi East senatorial district.

Two polling units were cancelled in Anyigba while the other five were in the Omala community of the state.

The cancellation followed an attack by thugs who shot into the air and disrupted the polling units, which led to the sudden end of voting for in the areas.

One of the polling units cancelled was Unit 01, Abejukolo ward in Omala Local Government Area.